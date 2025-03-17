Contentious debate: Public hearing on bill that would get rid of DEI offices at Nebraska universities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — At the State Capitol, Monday, there was a contentious debate on a bill that could prohibit Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practices and initiatives completely at Nebraska universities.

Some opponents KMTV spoke to say they feel this would make the universities a less inclusive place, while others said this is necessary to uphold merit based policies and protect free speech.

The public hearing was filled at the state legislature with more opponents than proponents for the bill that would get rid of DEI offices at public universities.

State Sen. Loren Lippincott introduced the bill. He said DEI stifles free speech and open debate.

"LB 552 ensures that Nebraska's public colleges and universities remain centers of free thought, academic excellence, and equal opportunity," he said.

Proponent Terri Cunningham-Swanson said the way DEI is implemented is completely flawed.

"DEI prioritizes identity over merit," Cunningham-Swanson said.

Others, like University of Nebraska-Lincoln student Veronica Sargbah, said this bill feels like we're going backward.

"Pushing bills like this further pushes away people who look like me to serve students like me," said Sargbah.

Just last week, the Department of Education announced it's investigating several higher education institutions, including the University of Nebraska-Omaha, for race-exclusionary practices.

And last summer, UNL got rid of its DEI office.

Students like Carter Grier said he thinks universities here will see an exodus of professors moving to different states where there is an emphasis on DEI programs.

"I really don't think this accomplishes anything at all," said Grier.

"I think this would cause it to have a less safe environment both on campus and off campus," he said.

For now, students like Sargbah said the solution starts with addressing the students.

"The solution, talk to the students you're affecting, understand where they're coming from, be willing to have a conversation," said Sargbah.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.