Contentious meeting leaves some neighbors upset about proposed development in Waterloo

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A contentious meeting over a proposed development. This month's Omaha planning board meeting had some neighbors heated.

Dozens of neighbors from the West Shores neighborhood in Waterloo showed up to Wednesday's meeting.

Neighborhood reporter John Brown first reported Tuesday that 124 apartment units could potentially go up in the neighborhood.

And new Wednesday, we learned that neighbors found out about this development just two weeks ago.

"Please send a message to the developer that the tactics of springing this as of eight days ago will not be rewarded," said one neighbor.

The Village of Waterloo told us it cannot handle any more sewage capacity.

Neighbors said they're worried about the extra stress on the system, and who will pay for it.

After the meeting, we wanted to hear from the developer about how he would address the infrastructure, and specifically the sewer concerns. He had the microphone on until he decided he did not want to do the interview.

Off camera, we talked with the developer's lawyer, who told me that the developer was not made aware of the infrastructure issues until a couple of weeks ago.

The developer did say he's willing to work to find a solution.

The Omaha Planning Board laid over the permit hearing until next month.

