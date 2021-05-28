Contest begins Friday to name four female Peregrine falcons who hatched on WoodmenLife Tower

A contest begins Friday to name the newest residents atop Omaha's WoodmenLife tower — four female Peregrine falcons.

The falcons were banded on Thursday by the Raptor Conservation Alliance.

The tower's falcon family tree stretches back nearly three decades to 1992, which is when the first successful reproduction and banding of falcon hatchlings took place at the tower.

Since then, 93 falcons have hatched there.

The falcon naming contest will go live here at noon Friday.

The public can enter a group of four names through Friday, June 4 at noon.

An internal WoodmenLife committee will review and determine the top five groups of names to be voted on by the public on Facebook.

Voting starts at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 10 and runs through 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.

The winning names will be announced Friday, June 18 on this website.

Learn more about the falcons here.

