CONTRACT EXTENDED: Coach Fred Hoiberg with Nebraska through the 2031-32 season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska and men's basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg have agreed to a contract extension through the 2031-32 season.

The announcement comes the morning after the Huskers wrapped their regular season with an 84-75 overtime win against Iowa - and prepares to open Big Ten tournament play in what has been a historic season for the program.

Nebraska has agreed to a contract extension with men’s basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg, as announced by University of Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen on March 9. The new contract with Hoiberg, who has guided Nebraska to 26 wins this season, including a school-record 15 wins in Big Ten Conference action, extends through the 2031-32 season.

“Fred Hoiberg is a tremendous representative of the University of Nebraska, the Lincoln community, and our state. We are extremely proud that he will continue to lead the Nebraska men’s basketball program well into the future,” Dannen said. “Fred has built this program step by step and his leadership has Nebraska positioned to continue to compete at a high level in the Big Ten Conference and nationally. Fred is one of the most respected coaches in the country by his peers, and his success has been recognized throughout the college basketball world.”

The Huskers, who have won 20+ games for three straight seasons for the first time in school history, enter the Big Ten Tournament with a 26-5 record and were ranked ninth in the most record AP and Coaches polls on March 2. Nebraska has been ranked for most of the 2025-26 season, reaching a program-best No. 5 national ranking in January.

NU’s 26 wins ties the school record for wins in a season while the 15 conference wins broke the previous school mark of 13 set in 2017-18. The Huskers finished tied for second in the Big Ten regular-season standings, the program’s best finish since a runner-up showing in the Big Eight in 1992-93.

“I’m appreciative of the continued confidence from Troy Dannen and Jeffrey Gold and thank them for the support they have shown in our staff’s leadership of the Husker basketball program,” Hoiberg said. “We have a long family history with the University of Nebraska, and the support we have received over the last seven years is truly remarkable. We are blessed with world-class facilities, but the people are what make Nebraska special. Our goal is to continue building a program that our fans can embrace and have pride in because it represents the values of Nebraska.”

Under Hoiberg, Nebraska has reached postseason play in each of the past two seasons, including the school’s first NCAA Tournament berth in 10 years in 2023-24 before winning the inaugural College Basketball Crown in 2025. That appearance in the CBC started a school-record 24 game win streak, including a school-best 20-0 start to begin the 2025-26 season.

Off the court, the Huskers’ team cumulative GPA of 3.340 at the end of the fall semester is the highest in program history, while every member of the program has been named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship team in both 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The Huskers will open Big Ten Tournament play on Friday evening at 5:30 p.m.

