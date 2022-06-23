OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A contracted security guard working inside an Omaha public school was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three felony counts including a child enticement charge.

Josh Higgs, 29, of Bellevue made his first court appearance on Thursday.

He is accused of sexual assault use of a communication device, possession of child pornography, and tampering with witness or informant.

The criminal complaint states that Higgs is suspected of enticing or soliciting a child under sixteen (or a peace officer believed to be of that age) using an electronic device for an alleged sexual act.

Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson says that there may be other victims and added in an email, "Anyone having information about this party is encouraged to call 444-6000."

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

