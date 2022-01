OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a spokesperson from the mayor's office, contractors won't be used to plow residential neighborhoods in Omaha as snow accumulations have been reduced and haven't reached two inches.

The two-inch measurement requirement began in 2016. Before that, accumulation had to reach four inches before neighborhoods were plowed.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.