Controversial bond reduced for Omaha woman accused of manslaughter, tampering with evidence

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A woman's bond set for $10 million was drastically reduced by a judge this week.

Jessica Hernandez is accused of manslaughter and tampering with evidence. The district court judge took the bond down to $250,000.

Hernandez's lawyer said the lowered bond amount is more reasonable.

"It's at least a bond that my client with the help of family and friends is able to make," Bassel El-Kasaby, attorney for Hernandez said. "Could it be lowered? Possibly. For right now, we're okay with this."

Carlos Salguero-Canar was beaten to death in early June near an apartment complex in south Omaha. Hernandez is accused of orchestrating the attack.

A co-defendant, accused of carrying out the beating, had his bond set at $200,000. Some people were outraged when his bond was set significantly lower.

"What should I call it? Parochial, insular, male-thinking to think that something tragic happens, then it must be a woman behind it," he said.

Former State Sen. Ernie Chambers recently filed a complaint with the judicial qualifications commission based on Judge Grant Forsberg's original bond ruling. Chambers called Hernandez's original bond, racist and sexist.

Local activist Ben Salazar has been advocating for Hernandez for weeks and says he does it because he knows her on a personal level.

"I'm not a little concerned, I'm a lot concerned of her children because until she's released from jail, she can't do anything from getting those children back," Salazar said.

Attorneys for Jessica Hernandez said part of the reasons her bond was reduced is because she is not a danger to the community and she is not a flight risk.

"I have faith in the system. I think it will work despite the hiccups," El-Kasaby said.

