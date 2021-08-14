Convicted sex offender missing from Lincoln correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), an inmate who was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse is missing.

NDCS said Marcina Norris left her job at a downtown office building in Lincoln and her belongings were found in a nearby parking garage but she was nowhere to be found.

Norris is 23 years old and is described as “5’3”, 136 lbs., with auburn hair and blue eyes.”

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Norris was housed at the NDCS’ Community Corrections Center which is the lowest custody level and least restrictive facility for inmates. While at it, inmates are allowed to work in the community and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.