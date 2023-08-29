Watch Now
Cool beans! Omaha-based Scooter's to offer free brewed coffee all of September

Posted at 1:22 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 14:22:35-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — While National Coffee Day is Sept. 29, Scooter's Coffee says it decided the entire month of September is now Scooter’s Coffee Month.

3 News Now double-checked with the company and it's true — Scooter's Coffee is offering free, fresh-brewed coffee every day throughout September, beginning Sept. 1.

In September, customers can order any size of fresh-brewed hot coffee for free, whether it's medium or dark roasts or the Scooter’s Coffee popular flavors of Caramelicious, Scooter Doodle or French Vanilla.

