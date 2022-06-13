Cooling centers to open around Omaha with dangerous heat expected

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With dangerously warm temperatures being forecast Monday and throughout the week, cooling centers are opening around the metro.

The Salvation Army of Omaha

The Salvation Army of Omaha will have multiple cooling centers open, which offer air-conditioned spaces and cold bottled water during operating hours.

See locations and hours below.

Kroc Center 2825 Y St. Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Corps 2424 Pratt St. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Siena Francis House

The Siena Francis House will also operate a cooling center to provide an air-conditioned place for those without housing. Water, sunscreen and lip balm will be available to those who check in.

The Siena Francis House's cooling center is located at 1401 N. 18th St.

See more information about this cooling center below.

Time: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm (on days open, according to forecast)

Phone: 402-341-1821 and press 0 for the operator to reach the cooling center staff during cooling center operational hours.

Eligibility: Persons experiencing a housing crisis and not checked into any emergency shelter or other housing program.

Food: Lunch will be provided between 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Transportation: Siena Francis House’s Cooling Center is located two blocks from two Metro Area Transit’s bus stops. Limited transportation may be available for individuals with transportation barriers.

For additional information regarding the Siena Francis House’s Cooling Center, including operational status and transportation, please call 402-341-1821 and select 0 for the operator.

Tips on avoiding heat-related illness

The Douglas County Health Department offered some advice in a press release Monday about avoiding heat-related illnesses.

“You may love your outdoor time,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “But if you aren’t ready for the heat, it can be dangerous.”

• NEVER leave a person or an animal in a closed, parked vehicle.

• Drink plenty of fluids before you get thirsty – water is the best drink.

• Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine.

• Take advantage of air conditioning as much as you can.

• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

• Outdoor activities should be limited to the cooler morning and evening hours.

• Athletes participating in outdoor activities need special attention and lots of fluids.

• People 65 years of age or older are more at risk as are children. Please check on them.

• Visit one of the City of Omaha’s splash parks. You can find them here https://parks.cityofomaha.org/pools/spraygrounds

• A sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher should be used when outside.

• Consult your preferred news outlet for heat advisory updates, especially between noon and 6 p.m.

“You know how to prevent heat-related injuries,” Dr. Huse said. “Stay cool, keep hydrated and be aware of the conditions.”

