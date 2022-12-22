Coping With the Cold: How Omaha area residents braved Thursday's sub-zero temperatures

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week's winter storm has come and gone, but the frigid temperatures have set in.

While snow totals weren't impressive, it was enough to break out snow blowers, Bob Broadhurst got an early start clearing his driveway in La Vista.

"It needs to get done," he said. "I figured it wasn't gonna get any better so I might as well get started."

Jennifer Liebgold and Michael Sobodnik felt the same way, they spent the morning clearing snow for Blumfield Elementary School during winter break.

"We do get teachers that do come in during the break to grab a couple a things," Liebgold said. "We just need to make sure that it’s nice and safe for them."

They’re just some of the people who were out and about in the extreme cold. With wind chills dropping to 35 degrees below zero, they share the ways they're keeping warm.

"I’m on my second pot of coffee so to keep me warm inside," Leibgold said.

"Going inside after a while to warm back up, then come back out," Sobodnik said.

Staying warm as best as they can allows them to not only get their work done, but also think of others.

"[I'll] probably try and do the sidewalks in the neighborhood just to help everybody else out," Jack Cornaci said.

