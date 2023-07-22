Cornhole tournament raises over $2k for the Nebraska Humane Society

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's the second year in a row for Fusion Medical Staffing's fundraiser for the Nebraska Humane Society with a cornhole tournament.

Last year, teams raised about $800. And with nearly double the teams this year, more than $2,000 was raised through entrance fees alone for the humane society.

"Something that's very near and dear to the hearts of our long-term care team. Last year it was very specific for their engagement and we usually like to pair teams with things that they like to do in the community, so it just worked out well," said Danielle Kauffman, Employee Engagement Manager at Fusion Medical Staffing.

The cornhole tournament will specifically benefit the Walk and Dog Fest happening on September 24.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.