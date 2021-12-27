Coronavirus disrupts holiday travel for second consecutive year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the second straight year the pandemic is disrupting the holiday season.

This time it's the rising number of new omicron variant COVID cases that is causing problems.

The new variant is blamed in part for staffing shortages that caused several major airlines to cancel more than three-thousand weekend flights with more cancellations on the boards for today.

"It's stressful, absolutely stressful, we're just trying to take it as it comes and that's all you can do," said Sandra Brown, a traveler at Eppley Airfield on Monday.

This morning the marquee at Eppley Airfield shows a handful of cancellations and delays.

Several airlines are now calling on the CDC to shorten the quarantine period from ten to five days for vaccinated employees who develop breakthrough cases.

