Corp of Engineers hears concerns from citizens living along Missouri River

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (KMTV) — The Missouri River and water levels were all part of a discussion in Nebraska City on Wednesday night.

The Northwest Division of the Army Corp of Engineers, which manages water flow along the Missouri River, is hearing from citizens in the area about concerns they have with the the "mighty Mo".

“We’re primarily in a drought," said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. "We’ve heard a lot about recreational access in the upper basin. You know the reservoir levels are dropped.”

Remus says because of the low water levels, accessing boat ramps may be tricky in the coming months.

Another concern with the low levels has been water supply.

“There will be enough water in the river," Remus said. "There may be some access issues that municipalities may have to deal with, but there will be plenty of water in the river for the water supply.”

Even in a drought year, flooding is still on the minds of those living along the river.

“We have all of our flood control storage, plus a little bit from the fact that we drained into our conservation," Remus said. "So we’re in very good shape to capture and manage flood waters if in fact that happens in the upper basin.”

The Corp says even with low runoff, downstream rainfall could cause some flooding.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expected to release its weather projections in February.

