Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce receives $130K grant from Iowa West Foundation

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — $130,000 in funding is on the way to workforce programs in the area.

Announced in a press release distributed on Monday night by the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation worked with the chamber to secure the grant from the Iowa West Foundation.

This is the second workforce development that the Iowa West Foundation has contributed toward workforce development.

"Helping communities achieve their dreams includes identifying and addressing workforce opportunities and challenges,” said Brenda Mainwaring, President and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation."

“This grant to the Chamber will allow their team to offer various employer resources, tiers of professional development options, and additional wrap-around services to aid residents in their careers. It’s really an investment in the future of Council Bluffs.”

There are already a few parameters that have been established for use of the funds, including the reduction of turnover for local businesses, increasing the percentage of the labor pool, creating upskilling opportunities for locals and increasing the number of fully-funded apprenticeships.

The Council Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce already has a number of workshops planned, ranging from leadership development and diversity equity and inclusion workshops.

The Chamber of Commerce invites people to take a look at its website for further information on opportunities.

