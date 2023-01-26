Council Bluffs building older than Civil War turned into housing: 'It's wonderful to see the lights back on'

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Residents of 18 new apartments in downtown Council Bluffs will be calling a 165-year-old building home.

The Cohen Building was a long-time retail spot in Council Bluffs and, most recently, was home to the EQ School of Hair Design, before it relocated. It has since become SOHO Hair Academy.

The 712 Initiative, a nonprofit named for the familiar western Iowa area code, bought the building in late 2018. The $6.2 million project renovated the whole building, with three retail spots on the main level and apartments putting the upper levels to use.

The 712 Initiative/The Daily Nonpareil What is now called the 'Cohen Building' in downtown Council Bluffs is pictured in the 1930s.

The apartments range from studios to two bedrooms. NP Dodge manages the apartments and rents range from $700 to $1,250 in price. Because they were working with a unique structure, none of the units are the same.

"It's wonderful to see the lights back on in the building again," said Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative.

The project makes a dent in the housing shortage. A study in 2020 showed the Omaha Metro area, including Council Bluffs, was short nearly 80,000 homes.

712 Initiative/Richard Warner What is now the 'Cohen Building' in downtown Council Bluffs is pictured in 1976.

Two of the three retail spots have been claimed. Chelsea Herman's business, Flight Path Press, was the first commercial tenant to move in earlier this month. She makes fine-press books and handmade paper. It will also serve as her own personal studio.

The Cohen Building is named after the founder of Iowa Clothes, a store that was located in the building from 1930 to 1996.

712 Initiative What is now the 'Cohen Building' in downtown Council Bluffs in pictured in its state before the 2018-2023 renovation.

Next up for renovation is the Northwestern Bell building next door, said Garst, if all goes well.

The project was recognized at the Capitol in Des Moines this week. It won a "best development" award in the mixed-use category. The 712 Initiative also won an "Innovative Leadership" award.

Aaron Reese and The 712 Initiative The Cohen Building after its 2018-2023 renovation from a drone.

