Council Bluffs car show benefits veteran mental health care, suicide prevention

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Car lovers of all ages got the chance to see some pretty fancy hot rods Sunday in Council Bluffs and it was all for a good cause.

More cars than usual were in the lot at McMullen Ford for the car show.

The event featured live music, a dunk tank, and of course classic cars.

This is the second year the dealership has held the show, with proceeds going to Operation 22 Til Freedom, which works to combat suicide among veterans.

“What we do is we help raise funds throughout the year and we channel those funds through counseling sessions, to get them the help they need outside of the VA. They can come to us, we'll take care of emergency funds, we adopt veterans for Christmas – take that load off them as well – just take the financial burden off veterans and getting the help they need outside the VA,” said Justin Thompson, president of Operation 22 Til Freedom.

Operation 22 Till Freedom gets its name from the average number of vets who die by suicide every day. The group is working to change that to zero.

