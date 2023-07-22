Council Bluffs celebrates 10 years of Blink Wi-Fi on Friday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — On Friday in Council Bluffs, it was a celebration of 10 years of connectivity through Blink Wi-Fi.

The Council Bluffs Community School District is fully supported by the free and open Wi-Fi system and the Lewis Central District is on the way.

It's all funded — not by tax dollars — but by community partners like Google and the Iowa West Foundation. Each contributed more than a million dollars.

"Our community has achieved something that other communities are still trying to figure out. We should give ourselves a big hand of applause for understanding the need of the community, figuring it out, acting on it, producing a good product," said Brenda Mainwaring, President & CEO of the Iowa West Foundation.

By the time it's complete, Blink Wi-Fi's 20 square miles of coverage will allow 40,000 people access. this is not just for students or residents, but visitors, too.

