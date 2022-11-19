Council Bluffs celebrates Winterfest at Bayliss Park

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Winterfest kicked off the holiday season Friday evening in Council Bluffs.

The annual holiday tradition includes a tree lighting in Bayliss Park, a sing-a-long, and even an ice sculpture carving.

Some families came out for a special guest, Santa Claus, who was in his new and improved workshop, while others came to kick off the holidays.

"It's kind of a tradition the last several years," said Brett Stange, an attendee. "We always come down and it's -- it's nice how the city does this. Kind of brave the cold and see some lights."

The event was put on by a host of Council Bluffs organizations including PACE, The Salvation Army, The 712 Initiative, the library and the Union Pacific Museum.

