Council Bluffs church hosts Ash Wednesday drive-thru

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — In Council Bluffs, Broadway United Methodist Church offered a convenient way to take part in Ash Wednesday.

It held a drive-thru with ashes and a blessing.

Reverend Alexis Johnson said the church started a drive-thru at the start of the pandemic when they couldn't gather and it's continued to grow since then.

“We know how meaningful this service is for people and we wanted to be able to be a blessing to our folks in the community and provide an opportunity for them to receive a blessing and a prayer,” she said.

Johnson said people come during lunch breaks and the drive-thru allows people to worship in the midst of busy schedules.

The drive-thru ran from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.