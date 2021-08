COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — On Thursday, after a year off due to the pandemic, the Council Bluffs Community Wellness Bash was back at Bayliss Park.

The celebration offered health screenings, goods from the Council Bluffs Farmer’s Market and other activities.

More than 50 different vendors contributed to the bash.

