Council Bluffs Fire Department cadets climb 110 flights of stairs in full gear in honor of 9/11 firefighters

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — On Monday, cadet trainees with the Council Bluffs Fire Department remembered the 343 firefighters killed on 9/11 with a memorial stair climb.

Earlier in the afternoon afternoon, 11 trainees climbed 110 flights of stairs at Harrah's Casino in full gear as a new generation picked up the torch. The climb symbolizes the New York Firefighters’ climb up the stairs of the World Trade Center towers as they responded to evacuate people and put out the fire caused by the planes.

“It means that we're keeping that memory alive. We had a small ceremony at our bell tower this morning and our honor guard commander Randy Schröder talked about, this is the first class that we hired in Council Bluffs where some of these new recruits weren't born,” said Assistant Chief Chris Sorensen.

