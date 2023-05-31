Council Bluff's fun and free Summerfest at River’s Edge kicks off Friday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs is hosting the third annual Summerfest at River’s Edge on Friday.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. and this year the city is partnering with The Council Bluffs Public Library, Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment (PACE), Charles E. Lakin YMCA, and The 712 Initiative to deliver an even bigger event.

According to a press release, the main attraction starts at around 9:20 p.m. That is when the Fantasy Drone Shows will light up the sky with 150 drones to display brightly moving images and simulated fireworks choreographed to music.

“Drone shows are an environmentally friendly alternative to fireworks; they do not produce debris or release harmful pollutants into the air, soil, and water,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh. “We are pleased to host the first drone show in Council Bluffs and know you’ll enjoy the safer, cleaner, and quieter summertime entertainment.”

Other fun activities to look forward to include:



Foam cannons and giant bubbles will be provided by the library.

PACE will set up a Jackson Pollock community mural activity where everyone can contribute to the piece which will then be displayed at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center.

The 712 Initiative will have yoga classes on the rooftop deck at River’s Edge Pavilion.

Parks and Recreation and The Charles Lakin YMCA are providing opportunities that include pickleball, basketball, baseball, football, lacrosse, disc golf, and more.

Admission is free and food trucks will be on-site with concessions available for purchase. Parking is available in the parking garage.

For more event information, visit the City of Council Bluffs website. For updates, go to Summerfest At River’s Edge on Facebook.

