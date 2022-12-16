Council Bluffs' Historic General Dodge House decorated for the holiday season; offering tours

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — The Historic General Dodge House, a mansion and museum in Council Bluffs, is all decked out for the holidays.

The house was owned by Gen. Grenville M. Dodge — a union army general, politician, and major figure in the development of American railroads.

Each of the mansion's 14 rooms is now adorned with garlands, bows, lights and dazzling Christmas trees.

Organizers said it takes a team effort to decorate the property each year.

"All of the trees in the General Dodge House are decorated by florists, by community organizations, or dedicated volunteers. Each tree has as a theme and they are decorated perfectly for a Victorian Christmas," said Thomas Emmett, executive director of the Dodge House.

The mansion, built in 1869, is open at select times for tours. See more information on their website.

