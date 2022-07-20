Watch Now
Council Bluffs holds National Night Out on Aug. 2, a free event connect with first responders

Posted at 5:11 PM, Jul 20, 2022
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs' National Night Out is back again. It is a free event that aims to build connections between the community, law enforcement and first responders.

It will offer free food and have a variety of giveaways including T-shirts, water bottles, and footballs as well as a raffle for a child's bicycle.

The event will be on August 2 from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. at Lake Manawa North Shore Park.

Find additional details and updates visit the Facebook Events page.

