Council Bluffs homeowner paints house in Easter colors

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - A Council Bluffs homeowner is going all out for special occasions.

Mark Ratashak painted his home in traditional Easter colors like yellow and violet ahead of the April 4 holiday.

Ratashack previously painted the home he shares with his wife pink for Valentine's Day and black for Halloween. The home also got coats of paint for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Earlier this year, he explained the motive behind painting the home in different colors for different occasions.

"People say it’s about decorating but it’s not," Ratashack told 3 News Now in February. "It’s about the community...something to say, ‘Hey, keep your head up and keep going.’ There are things to do instead of being stuck at home."

He told 3 News Now earlier this year it only takes him about a day to paint the house.

Ratashack's home is at the corner of Avenue F and 8th Street.

