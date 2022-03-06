Council Bluffs hosting public meetings regarding solid waste collection changes

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA. (KMTV) — The City of Council Bluffs announced in a press release that it is hosting two public meetings regarding upcoming solid waste collection changes.

The city's contract with Waste Connections ends in June 2023 and city officials are preparing a request for bids for the next solid waste collection contract.

Council Bluffs officials say improvements to collection services are planned in accordance with industry standards and to enhance the safety and efficiency of collections.

The first meeting is on March 16 from 4 – 6:30 p.m. at River’s Edge Pavilion. The second meeting is on March 23 from 4 – 6:30 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library.

Experts will discuss the expected service changes including new city-provided garbage and recycling carts, single-stream recycling services, mixed garbage and yard waste, and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback.

