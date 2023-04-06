Council Bluffs ICU Manager presented with 'Nurse Champion Award' by Iowa Donor Network

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — April is Donate Life Month. It's a time to raise awareness about organ and tissue donation.

The Iowa Donor Network recognized someone who's made a difference in Council Bluffs.

The organization presented Kyle Kreger, the ICU manager at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital the "Nurse Champion Award."

Kreger's part of a committee that works to educate people about donations.

3 News Now asked what the award means to him.

“It means a lot. I think it's a great award in recognition for the hospital. My ICU staff have put in a lot of effort and put in a lot of time to make sure this happens with patients,” said Kreger.

Iowa Donor Network says lives have been saved because of the efforts of Kreger and the hospital's ICU staff.

