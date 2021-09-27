Council Bluffs K-9 officer breaks tibia and femur after three-story fall

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - A K-9 officer with the Council Bluffs Police Department is being brought for surgery after falling three stories on Monday morning.

Police said K-9 Rudy and officers were searching an abandoned building at 500 West Broadway for intruders just after 10 a.m.

“While searching ahead of his handler on an upper floor, K-9 Rudy went through a door leading to a sloped section of roof during the check,” police wrote in a news release. “He slipped and fell approximately 3 stories. Rudy suffered a broken femur and tibia.”

K-9 Rudy is being brought to the Iowa State University Veterinary Hospital for surgery.

Council Bluffs police said they will provide an update on his condition when more is known.

