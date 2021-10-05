Council Bluffs Library hosts community ofrenda

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Dia de los Muertos, or the day of the dead, is a celebration of life as much as it is about death. It’s a time when people remember their loved ones and all the moments that made up their lives.

In a time when many in the community have said farewell to someone recently, the Council Bluffs Library is inviting patrons to take part in the holiday and is hosting a community ofrenda to honor those who are gone.

“We wanted to have a place for everybody to remember those who we’ve lost in the past year or so because of COVID, but also just the recognize the importance of memories and generations," Antonia Krupicka-Smith said.

An ofrenda is an alter that often features photos of those who have passed on. The library will be using copies of photos they are given for public display.

Food and drinks, usually the person’s favorites, are also staples of the ofrendas.

“We are looking for canned goods, nonperishable canned good items, because everything that is put on the ofrenda will then be donated to the Care and Share House," Krupicka-Smith said.

Roughly 10% of Pottawatomie County's population is Hispanic, but the community ofrenda will be open to people of all backgrounds.

“We’re hoping that people can get a sharing of culture and understanding, as well as just community togetherness," Krupicka-Smith said.

The library will be hosting a Dia de los Muertos celebration on October 30.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.