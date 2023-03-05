Council Bluffs Library hosts Pollinator Palooza on Saturday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Many folks might not know that Council Bluffs is a member of Bee City USA. That means the community puts a special focus on helping its pollinators and on Saturday they celebrated that distinction with their annual Pollinator Palooza.

The palooza featured family activities, visits with pollinator experts, a seed-sharing library and old-time string band music from the local band “The Flatwater Drifters”. The event also served as a kick-off for the library's one community reads program.

The initiative “aims to raise awareness of a community or regional challenge through a book selection that supports community discussion, awareness and action."

This year's theme is the world is your garden, highlighting the importance of growing food and supporting the community while doing it.

“My goal with this program is for people to realize that native plants aren't scary they are just as easy as any other plant to grow. And with that one plant, you can make such a huge difference in the world. Not only for pollinators and other beneficial insects but if it's good for pollinators it's good for humans as well,” said Theresa Dewitt, library assistant at Council Bluffs Public Library.

Participants in the challenge read books, attend programs and complete activities through the months of March and April to earn prizes. the challenge is open to patrons of all ages.

