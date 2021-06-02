Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Council Bluffs looking to fill full/part-time positions

Seasonal and permanent jobs available
items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
File photo.
Unemployment
Posted at 2:59 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 16:04:11-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — If you’re looking for work and want to serve the community, the City of Council Bluffs is looking for quality candidates to fill a number of positions.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, the department is currently seeking an officer with a starting wage ranging from $27.28-40.68 an hour. Candidates who are interested in applying can do so here and will be subject to a background check, a physical agility test and must meet other criteria.

The department will pay $5,000 “to any certified peace officer who successfully completed the hiring process, accepts a position with the city, and whose certification is from the State of Iowa or a state that the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy recognizes and has a reciprocal agreement with.”

The department posted a help wanted ad on Twitter:

Other positions the city is looking to fill include:

  • Accountant II
  • Seasonal park maintenance
  • Seasonal recreation complex maintenance
  • Seasonal public works operations maintenance
  • Seasonal recycling center laborer
  • Seasonal pool cashier/pool concessions
  • Seasonal lifeguard
  • Seasonal machine pitch supervisor

You can read more about the open positions and apply here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018