Council Bluffs looking to fill full/part-time positions

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — If you’re looking for work and want to serve the community, the City of Council Bluffs is looking for quality candidates to fill a number of positions.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, the department is currently seeking an officer with a starting wage ranging from $27.28-40.68 an hour. Candidates who are interested in applying can do so here and will be subject to a background check, a physical agility test and must meet other criteria.

The department will pay $5,000 “to any certified peace officer who successfully completed the hiring process, accepts a position with the city, and whose certification is from the State of Iowa or a state that the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy recognizes and has a reciprocal agreement with.”

Other positions the city is looking to fill include:



Accountant II

Seasonal park maintenance

Seasonal recreation complex maintenance

Seasonal public works operations maintenance

Seasonal recycling center laborer

Seasonal pool cashier/pool concessions

Seasonal lifeguard

Seasonal machine pitch supervisor

You can read more about the open positions and apply here .

