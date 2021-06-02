Council Bluffs looking to fill full/part-time positions

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — If you’re looking for work and want to serve the community, the City of Council Bluffs is looking for quality candidates to fill a number of positions.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, the department is currently seeking an officer with a starting wage ranging from $27.28-40.68 an hour. Candidates who are interested in applying can do so here and will be subject to a background check, a physical agility test and must meet other criteria.
The department will pay $5,000 “to any certified peace officer who successfully completed the hiring process, accepts a position with the city, and whose certification is from the State of Iowa or a state that the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy recognizes and has a reciprocal agreement with.”
The department posted a help wanted ad on Twitter:
Your opportunity to become a Police Officer for Council Bluffs is NOW! Here is the job posting and the link to apply! https://t.co/2BZ5cenjCT pic.twitter.com/NiEmaqCtZQ— Council Bluffs PD (@councilbluffspd) June 2, 2021
Other positions the city is looking to fill include:
- Accountant II
- Seasonal park maintenance
- Seasonal recreation complex maintenance
- Seasonal public works operations maintenance
- Seasonal recycling center laborer
- Seasonal pool cashier/pool concessions
- Seasonal lifeguard
- Seasonal machine pitch supervisor
You can read more about the open positions and apply here.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.