Council Bluffs looks to upgrade trash service next summer

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The topic of trash isn’t usually cause for excitement, but for the city of Council Bluffs it’s become a hot topic.

After years of contracting more traditional waste collection services, the city is looking at ways to update its system for the future once its current contract expires next year.

Solid Waste Superintendent Tony Fiala said the city is seeking a new model which would allow for trash customers to combine garbage and yard waste. The model would also no longer require customers to sort recyclables.

Fiala said the city could save as much as $1 million a year with the new model. rash customers could save up to $51 a year.

"As always, we do our best to give the citizens the best value for their dollar," Fiala said. "We’ll keep the cost as low as possible."

The city is still in the early stages of the switch. The bidding process for a new company to contract with is expected to start in July of this year.

Fiala said he hopes the new system not only makes the city more green but saves green as well.

"It is an exciting time for the city. This is a big change to make," Fiala said. "The contract length is 10 years so we want to make sure we have the best model in place."

The public is invited to voice their input on the change, a meeting is set for next Wednesday, March 23 at the Council Bluffs Public Library from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

