Council Bluffs man arrested after allegedly stabbing wife in the neck

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A Council Bluffs man was arrested on Thursday after being accused of stabbing his wife in the neck.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance and arrested the suspect nearby.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and transferred to UNMC because of the severity of her injury, according to police.

The victim is expected to survive.

Police also say children were present during the incident but were not injured.

The man is facing several charges including attempted murder, felony domestic abuse, child endangerment, disobedience to police and public intoxication.

