Council Bluffs man arrested in connection to Bellevue homicide

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - A Council Bluffs man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Bellevue.

Bellevue Police said they responded to a shooting in the area of the 6900 block of South 27th Street at 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Police said the victim, 21-year-old Madyson Dennis of Omaha, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and died on scene.

An investigation led officers to a suspect, 25-year-old Nicholas Holliday and he was later taken into custody without incident in the area of 27th and X Street in Omaha.

Holliday was booked into the Sarpy County Jail for manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and tampering with physical evidence.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bellevue Police Department at 402-293-3100.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.