Council Bluffs man charged with DUI motor vehicle homicide after fatal motorcycle crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — On Friday, the Council Bluffs Police Department announced that it arrested and charged a Council Bluffs man in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash in February that killed a passenger riding with him.

Caleb Jefferson Bartels, 29, is currently being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail on charges of homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to maintain control and operation without a license.

The charges stem from an early morning crash on Feb. 16 off of I-29 at mile marker 48.9. Bartels and a female passenger, identified as Tomorrow Riley, 33, were found in a ditch after being thrown off of the 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle when the vehicle had left the road. Riley was pronounced dead while Bartels was transported to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries but in stable condition.

The Traffic Unit of the Council Bluffs Police Department investigated the case. Bartels is being held on a $50,000 bond and the next hearing will be on Thursday.

