Council Bluffs native Ron Stander, 'Bluffs Butcher,' dies; fought Frazier in 1972

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ron Stander, whose fight against unbeaten world heavyweight champion Joe Frazier in 1972 was the highlight of his 13-year career, has died. He was 77.

Toddy Stander said her husband died Tuesday from complications of diabetes at their Omaha-area home.

Stander was known as the “Bluffs Butcher,” a nod to his hometown of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Stander drew national notice with a knockout of Earnie Shavers in 1970.

The fight against Frazier was in Omaha. The two fought on even terms early, but Frazier imposed his will and the fight was stopped after four rounds.

