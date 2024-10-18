Council Bluffs Police ask for help to find shooting suspects

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs investigators have asked the public to help them find two men they say are suspects in a shooting that injured a 14 year old boy Thursday evening.

According to police, the victim was near the intersection of East Pierce Street and Grace Street when he was confronted by two suspects. One of the suspects shot the victim in the leg one time. Investigators believe the suspects were walking through the north and east downtown areas before the shooting.

They describe the suspects as white males, 16-20 years old. One is clean shaven, the other has red hair and facial hair. Police ask home owners and business owners to check their security footage to see if their cameras captured video of the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Council Bluffs Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.