Council Bluffs Police asking for assistance in locating missing 15-year-old

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs Police are asking the community for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old on Wednesday.

Police were called to 1102 Marshall Avenue for a missing juvenile named Logun Neemann.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, maroon pants, a black hat, and glasses. Logun is a white male with brown hair, he is 6 feet tall and approximately 180lbs.

Police also say that he was last seen heading northbound on Marshall Avenue. A witness observed Logun running north on Delong Ave, which is the last location he was seen.

He has a speech impediment and is high functioning autistic.

Logun is attracted to the woods, but his destination is unknown.

