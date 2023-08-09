Council Bluffs Police Chief announces plans for retirement

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The City of Council Bluffs has confirmed that Police Chief Tim Carmody plans to retire in the near future.

This comes after nine years as the city’s top cop and nearly 40 years in law enforcement.

The chief sat down with 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole last year for the"Coffee with the Chief" series.

He told her the key to his department's success is relationships, something he's worked on with his officers.

"Just meeting people where they are and helping them deal with situations they're dealing with. And what we have to remember and what I try to explain to our new people — is for us it may seem like a very small thing in that moment, but that's the most critical thing in their life and if we understand that and we can respond effectively to that and support them. Then that relationship starts to build. We build credibility and ownership," said Carmody.

The department is now looking for his replacement. Click here for more information on the job listing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.