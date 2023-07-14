Watch Now
Council Bluffs police concerned for missing teen, asking for help

Posted at 7:02 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 20:02:02-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD), said in a release, that it is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Nicholas Tarin.

Nicholas was last seen near 901 North 35th Street in Council Bluffs on 07-11-2023, around midnight. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black sweat pants and black Crocs.

Nicholas takes daily medication and his family and the police department are concerned that he has now been without that medication for several days.

If you know the whereabouts of Nicholas please call 911 or the Pottawattamie County Communications Center at 712-328-5737.

