Council Bluffs Police Department searching for 14-year-old runaway

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Kenyon Hunter, 14, who ran away from Mercy Hospital.

Hunter was last seen Friday at 8:42 p.m., when he ran away from the hospital. He is a white male (5'8" and 140 pounds) with shoulder-length blonde hair. He was last seen wearing scrub pants and a sweatshirt.

If located, please contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-5737 or call 911.

