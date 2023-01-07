Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Council Bluffs Police Department searching for 14-year-old runaway

Runaway Male
KMTV
Runaway Male
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 18:02:13-05

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Kenyon Hunter, 14, who ran away from Mercy Hospital.

Hunter was last seen Friday at 8:42 p.m., when he ran away from the hospital. He is a white male (5'8" and 140 pounds) with shoulder-length blonde hair. He was last seen wearing scrub pants and a sweatshirt.

If located, please contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-5737 or call 911.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018