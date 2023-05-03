UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old Council Bluffs boy has been found

UPDATE: The missing 16-year-old Council Bluffs boy, Delmonte Talley, has been located and is safe, according to a tweet from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

**** Update **** Delmonte has been located and is safe. — Council Bluffs Police Department (@councilbluffspd) May 3, 2023

PREVIOUS:

The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Here's what we know:

Delmonte Talley has been missing since April 27. He is a 16-year-old black male, 5 ft 3 in, 110 lbs, with brown eyes and hair.

He was last seen wearing a camo hoodie and red or blue sweatpants. He is known to frequent the skate park at 15th and Broadway. He has also been seen in the area of 97th and Maple Street.

If you know the whereabouts of Delmonte please call 911 or contact CBPD Sgt. John Focht at 712-328-4765.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.