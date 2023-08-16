Council Bluffs Police Department searching for missing 29-year-old

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD) is searching for a missing 29-year-old.

Deni Jordan has been missing since July 29. He is 5'11 with black hair and brown eyes.

Jordan's family filed a missing person report to CBPD when they were unable to contact him.

CBPD had contact with Jordan on July 29 at Walmart on North 16th Street. Jordan does not have a permanent residence that the family is aware of.

If anyone has information on his current location, please contact Sgt. Roberts at 712‐890‐5212.

