Council Bluffs Police Department searching for missing Kearney man

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for a missing 56-year-old Kearney man.

On March 4, officers took a report of a missing adult that was last seen in Council Bluffs.

Patrick Weber, 56, of Kearney had traveled to Council Bluffs on Feb. 27 where he checked into a hotel near Interstate 80 and the South Expressway.

After Weber failed to return to Kearney, to attend work, family members came to the Council Bluffs Police Department to file a report, as they had not been able to contact him.

Weber’s vehicle, a blue 1996 Buick LeSabre with NE Plate 9E7999, was last seen, parked and unoccupied, on Mar. 6 in the 8200 Block of South 48th Street in Bellevue.

The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking that if you have any knowledge of the possible whereabouts of Weber, or his vehicle, to please contact us at 712-328-4728.

Council Bluffs Police Department Missing Kearney man, Patrick Weber, car.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.