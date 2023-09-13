Council Bluffs Police Department searching for person of interest in suspicious death investigation

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation.

Here's what we know from CBPD:

According to CBPD, on Sept. 7, at 3:10 p.m., Council Bluffs police and fire departments were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel at 2712 South 24th Street, in Council Bluffs, for a report of an unresponsive person.

An investigation revealed that an adult female died at the hotel under suspicious circumstances, said police. The final results of the autopsy are still pending.

The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in the investigation. The person is described as a black male in his late 30s or early 40s, who may frequent the Super 8 Motel.

Specific details of the investigation are not being released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Council Bluffs Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728. To remain anonymous, they may call CrimeStoppers at 712-328-7867 or submit an on-line crime tip at https://www.councilbluffs-ia.gov/FormCenter/Police-Department-2/Online-CrimeStoppers-Tip-70

