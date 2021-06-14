Council Bluffs Police Department seeking suspect who allegedly beat and lit another woman on fire

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD) is seeking assistance in finding a woman who they believe struck and lit another woman on fire early Monday morning.

The investigation began when officers arrived at 1435 North 15th Street where a woman was found with “severe burns on her body.” Officers determined the victim ended up at the location following an incident that occurred at 1413 Avenue K.

CBPD said, “At some time during this incident Maves allegedly sprayed a flammable substance on Weilage and then lit her on fire. A witness to the incident attempted to put the fire out and while doing so Maves again attacked Weilage by hitting her in the face with an unknown object. Maves then left the area before the officers’ arrival. At this time officers have been unable to locate Maves.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about it or information that could lead to suspect Lindsy Maves is asked to contact the CBPD at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

CBPD said the woman who was burned was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment shortly after officers and staff with the Council Bluffs Fire Department arrived.

Generally, we do not post mugshots but since this woman is being actively sought and could pose a risk to the community, we are sharing Maves' mugshot.

