Council Bluffs Police identify drivers in life-threatening motorcycle crash Thursday

Police believe alcohol was factor in crash
Posted at 12:31 PM, Aug 11, 2023
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — In a news release Council Bluffs Police Department said a motorcycle and Chevrolet Tahoe crashed near S. 24th Street and 23rd Avenue on Thursday at 9:27 p.m.

A preliminary investigation, according to police, revealed that the 2017 GROM motorcycle driven by Kaden Desantiago,18, was eastbound on 23rd Avenue. A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe being driven by Bryce Smith,24, made a left turn in front of the motorcycle.

Desantiago was transported to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

This case is being investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Unit. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call (712) 328-4948.

