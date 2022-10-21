Council Bluffs police investigate after vehicle hits pedestrian early Friday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Council Bluffs police are investigating after a car hit a pedestrian south of the I-29 and Nebraska Avenue intersection Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:19 a.m.

Authorities say the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to a post on the police department's Twitter, access to River Road south of the intersection is currently restricted.

Officers are investigating a car-pedestrian crash south of the I-29 and Nebraska Avenue Intersection. Access to River Road south of the intersection is restricted at this time. pic.twitter.com/HhzU60vO3P — Council Bluffs Police Department (@councilbluffspd) October 21, 2022

This is a developing story.

