Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Council Bluffs police investigate after vehicle hits pedestrian early Friday

sddfg.jpg
Council Bluffs Police Department
sddfg.jpg
Posted at 7:06 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 08:18:00-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Council Bluffs police are investigating after a car hit a pedestrian south of the I-29 and Nebraska Avenue intersection Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:19 a.m.

Authorities say the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to a post on the police department's Twitter, access to River Road south of the intersection is currently restricted.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018