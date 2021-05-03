Council Bluffs Police investigate shooting at Ameristar Casino

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating after a man was shot early Monday at Ameristar Casino.

Around 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the location where they made contact with the man who said he was walking in the parking lot when a dark-colored SUV drove up to him and shot him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

